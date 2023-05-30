Shopify faces class action over severance offered to recently laid off staff

OTTAWA - A class-action lawsuit alleges Shopify Inc. reneged on a deal it offered some employees who were laid off in a recent round of cuts.
The class action alleges some of the Ottawa software business' employees laid off at the start of May were presented with departure packages outlining hefty severance sums they would be entitled to should they sign the agreement within a few days.
However, once workers signed the agreements and before the deadline passed, Shopify allegedly told departing staff they would instead be given substantially smaller sums than were initially offered.
The class action's plaintiff Iain Russell says he agreed to a sum of $88,000 before Shopify allegedly put forward a $44,000 agreement. He says he was told if he did not accept the $44,000 offer, he would receive $36,000 instead.
Russell's lawyer Lior Samfiru alleges Shopify's actions constitute a breach of contract and is seeking $80 million in damages and $50 million in punitive, aggravated and exemplary damages.
The case has yet to be certified by a court. Shopify, which did not respond to a request for comment, reduced its head count by 20 per cent at the start of the month and by 10 per cent last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.
