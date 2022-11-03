Union: Orlando tourism workers need $18 an hour to survive

FILE - Crowds watch characters parade at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, on Dec. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Workers in central Florida’s tourism industry are pushing to raise their minimum wage to at least $18 an hour, arguing that rising rents and inflation have cut into their ability to make ends meet. Local 737 Unite Here! released a report on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, saying that an adult worker with no dependents would need to earn $18.19 an hour to make a living wage. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)