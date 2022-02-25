Adds metadata.

FILE - The Russian pipe-laying ship 'Akademik Tscherski' which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, is moored at the port of Mukran on the island of Ruegen, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2020. Surging energy prices and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. The crisis shows Europe’s vulnerability after years of limited progress in allowing affordable gas and electricity to flow across borders while diversifying suppliers and reaching climate goals. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP, File)