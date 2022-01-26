S&P/TSX composite up more than 250 points, U.S. markets also trading higher

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, center right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Asian shares skidded Tuesday following a volatile day on Wall Street. Inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine are overhanging markets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon