Good Morning America's Strahan among Blue Origin crew

FILE - This Jan. 19, 2020 file photo shows Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif. Strahan will be among the crew on Blue Origin's next flight to space. The company said Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 that the Good Morning America co-host, who just turned 50 on Sunday, will join Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, on the flight. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)