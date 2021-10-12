UK job vacancies hit record high amid worker shortages

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2021 file photo, drivers queue for fuel at a petrol station in London. Job vacancies in the U.K. rose to a record high of nearly 1.2 million, official figures showed Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, a further sign that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)