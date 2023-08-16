Bank of Ireland glitch allowed customers to withdraw money they didn't have

An out of service ATM at a Bank of Ireland branch in Finglas village, Dublin, Wednesday Aug. 16, 2023. Some Bank of Ireland customers were able to withdraw money they did not have Tuesday and early Wednesday, thanks to an hours-long technical glitch that also halted many of the bank’s online services. The outage allowed some customers to transfer and withdraw funds “above their normal limits,” the Bank of Ireland said. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)