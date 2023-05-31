Vatican questions $17 million transfers to impact investing fund, moves to prevent similar

A view of a former monastery, in Rome, Monday, May 29, 2023, situated on a quiet residential street. It once sheltered Jews fleeing deportation in World War II. Purchased by the Vatican in 2021 as a dormitory for foreign nuns studying at Rome’s pontifical universities, the building now stands empty, a collateral victim of the latest financial scandal to hit the Holy See. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)