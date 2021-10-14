Shredded Banksy artwork could fetch millions at auction

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2021 file photo, art handlers at Sotheby's auction house hold Banksy's 'Love is in the Bin', before it returns to auction at Sotheby's, London, The work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million could make several times that price at an auction on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. “Love is in the Bin” is being offered by Sotheby’s in London, with a pre-sale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.2 million). (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP, file)