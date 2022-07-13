Roommates, multi-generational homes rising amid increasing costs, immigration: census

Aaron Ottho poses in this undated handout photo. Ottho never imagined he'd still be renting a condo with a roommate by the time he hit 40 years old, but months after celebrating his fourth decade, that's exactly the situation he found himself in. In April, the Vancouver marketing specialist moved into his fourth rental unit -- the most expensive yet -- since university and like many of his friends, is still far from his dream of home ownership. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Aaron Ottho