Black Friday, Cyber Monday divisions blur as shopping habits shift

People navigate through Yorkdale Mall in search of Black Friday sales in Toronto on November 26, 2021 When Shopify Inc.'s Harley Finkelstein surveys November's retail landscape, he finds it hard to see where Black Friday stops and Cyber Monday begins. The annual pre-holiday sales blitzes meant to encourage customers to drop cash on discounted goods have bled together in recent years, with stores extending Black Friday promotions beyond a single day and online retailers offering Cyber Monday deals all week -- or all month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin