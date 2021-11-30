November delivers another hit to sinking consumer confidence

FILE - A shopper emerges from a Kohl's store on Black Friday, on Nov. 26, 2021, in Everett, Mass. U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November, clipped by rising prices and lingering concerns about the coronavirus. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 that its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 109.5, down from 111.6 in October. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)