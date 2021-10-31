G20 make commitments on climate neutrality, coal financing

Activists from Extinction Rebellion use bike locks to chain themselves to a fence while holding signs during a demonstration outside the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Signs read 'Climate and Biological crisis' and 'Governments have failed'. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)