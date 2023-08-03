Open Text Corp. reports net loss in fourth quarter, launches AI strategy

OpenText CEO and CTO Mark Barrenechea speaks at the Open Government Partnership Global Summit in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Open Text Corp. reported a net loss of US$48.7 million in its fourth quarter, down from earnings of US$102.2 million during the same quarter last year.

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30 were US$1.5 billion, up from US$902.5 million last year.

The company earned US$150.4 million for the full financial year, down from US$397.1 million the previous financial year.

Revenues for the year rose by more than 28 per cent to US$4.5 billion.

Diluted earnings per share for the full year were 56 cents US, down from US$1.46.

At the same time as it released its earnings results, the company also announced opentext.ai, which it's calling a new strategic approach to advance how customers can apply artificial intelligence with OpenText software.

