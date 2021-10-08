OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's September employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.9 per cent (7.1)

Employment rate: 60.9 per cent (60.5)

Participation rate: 65.5 per cent (65.1)

Number unemployed: 1,421,800 (1,440,000)

Number working: 19,131,200 (18,974,100)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.3 per cent (11.6)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.4 per cent (6.6)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (6.0)

