TORONTO (AP) _ Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.04 billion.
The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.49 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $5.98 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.83 billion, also topping Street forecasts.
Bank of Montreal shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMO