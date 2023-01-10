First Quantum continues talks with Panama over Cobre Panama mine

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says talks are continuing with the government of Panama over the long-term future of its Cobre Panama mine. The open pit copper mine Cobre Panamá, run by Panamanian Mining company Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd., stands in Donoso, Panama, Dec. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Abraham Teran