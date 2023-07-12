EU fines US firm Illumina $475 million for jumping gun on buying cancer-screening company Grail

FILE - European Commissioner for Europe fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The European Union on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, slapped a $475 million fine on U.S. biotech giant Illumina for buying out cancer-screening company Grail without the approval of the 27-nation bloc's antitrust watchdog. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File)