What's an NFT? Blockchain technology poised to move beyond art world

This undated photo released by Christie's on Thursday, March 11, 2021 shows a digital collage titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days," by an artist named Beeple. Christie's says it has auctioned off a digital collage by an artist named Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, for nearly $70 million, in an unprecedented sale of a digital artwork that fetched more money than physical works by many better known artists. The piece sold for $69.4 million in an online auction, “positioning him among the top three most valuable living artists," Christie's said via Twitter on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, HO - Christie's