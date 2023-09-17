After castigating video games during riots, France's Macron backpedals and showers them with praise

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron plays a video game next to Adrien Nougaret, aka ZeratoR, during a meeting with French esport video game players at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday June 3, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is extending an olive branch to video gamers after previously linking video games to riots that rocked France this year. Posting on the platform previously known as Twitter, Macron backpedalled on remarks where he had blamed video games for having “intoxicated” some young rioters. (Julien de Rosa, Pool via AP, File)