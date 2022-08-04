CEO of publishing giant defends deal challenged by US gov't

FILE - Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on May 22, 2018, in New York. Dohle on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, defended his company’s deal to acquire rival Simon & Schuster against the government’s claim it would thwart competition. But he acknowledged that the merger would buttress his company’s position as the biggest U.S. publisher by expanding its market share. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)