Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government

Rep. Kristen Aston Arrington, D-Kissimmee, asks Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, a question about his House Bill 3-C: Independent Special Districts in the House of Representatives Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. A companion bill, which could dissolve the special district for Disney, passed in the Senate and the House is scheduled to vote on that version Thursday. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)