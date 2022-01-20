Netflix stock plunges as subscriber growth worries deepen

This photo shows the company logo and view of Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif., Jan. 29, 2010. Netflix delivered its latest quarter of disappointing subscriber growth during the final three months of last year, a trend that management foresees continuing into the new year in a that tougher competition is undercutting the video streaming leader. The disappointing news announced Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 caused Netflix's stock price to plunge by more than 19%, deepening a steep decline during the past two months. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)