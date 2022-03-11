OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent in February. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 12.3 per cent (12.8)
_ Prince Edward Island 9.0 per cent (9.6)
_ Nova Scotia 6.6 per cent (7.0)
_ New Brunswick 7.9 per cent (8.5)
_ Quebec 4.5 per cent (5.4)
_ Ontario 5.5 per cent (7.3)
_ Manitoba 4.8 per cent (5.1)
_ Saskatchewan 4.7 per cent (5.5)
_ Alberta 6.8 per cent (7.2)
_ British Columbia 4.9 per cent (5.1)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.