OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's June employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 7.8 per cent (8.2)

Employment rate: 60.1 per cent (59.4)

Participation rate: 65.2 per cent (64.6)

Number unemployed: 1,591,600 (1,652,300)

Number working: 18,789,900 (18,559,200)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 13.6 per cent (15.9)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.2 per cent (6.9)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.5 per cent (7.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021 and was generated automatically.

