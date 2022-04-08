OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.3 per cent in March. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 12.9 per cent (12.3)
_ Prince Edward Island 8.1 per cent (9.0)
_ Nova Scotia 6.5 per cent (6.6)
_ New Brunswick 7.7 per cent (7.9)
_ Quebec 4.1 per cent (4.5)
_ Ontario 5.3 per cent (5.5)
_ Manitoba 5.3 per cent (4.8)
_ Saskatchewan 5.0 per cent (4.7)
_ Alberta 6.5 per cent (6.8)
_ British Columbia 5.1 per cent (4.9)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.