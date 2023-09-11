Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before 'Monday Night Football' season opener

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 7, 2017, in New York. The company representing nearly 15 million cable subscribers and the Walt Disney Co. blamed each other Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 in a business dispute that cut off Disney-owned stations to customers on the eve of a big sports weekend for U.S. Open tennis and college football fans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)