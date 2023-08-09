TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,275.27, up 69.29):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 87 cents, or 2.09 per cent, to $42.60 on 10.2 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corporation. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down two cents, or 3.18 per cent, to 61 cents on 7.2 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Down 12 cents, or 2.86 per cent, to $4.08 on 7.1 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 2.75 per cent, to $5.60 on 5.4 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $26.00 on 5.3 million shares.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 2.44 per cent, to $11.35 on 4.5 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Consumer Staples. Up 86 cents, or 1.23 per cent, to $70.56. Metro Inc. said Wednesday that its earnings surged in its latest results, fuelled by higher same-store sales and a favourable tax ruling, as the company faces calls from striking workers to share more of those gains. In the quarter ended July 1, the grocery and drug store retailer said net earnings skyrocketed 26 per cent to $346.7 million from $275 million a year earlier.
WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP). Industrials. Up $4.70, or 2.63 per cent, to $183.14. WSP Global Inc. is riding high after boosting its earnings forecast for the year, buoyed by organic growth as well as recent acquisitions that have boosted revenues. Along with higher adjusted earnings, the engineering firm said Wednesday it now expects revenues for this year to hit between $10.7 billion and $11 billion, up from a previous outlook of $10 billion to $10.6 billion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedAug. 9, 2023.