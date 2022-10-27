Sustainable investing loses some shine but proponents say still good long-term bet

People are reflected on an electronic stock board showing global indexes including Japan's Nikkei 225, top left, in front of a securities firm Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Tokyo. Some of the shine has come off sustainable investing this year amid questions about methods and as oil and gas prices and stocks spiked while the wider market floundered, but those in the sector say it still makes sense for the long term. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Shuji Kajiyama