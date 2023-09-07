Wealthy Russian with Kremlin ties gets 9 years in prison for hacking and insider trading scheme

FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, shows a Russian passport of Vladislav Klyushin, part of the government evidence entered into the record as exhibits in Klyushin's trial. Klyushin was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, to nine years in prison for his role in a nearly $100 million stock market cheating scheme that relied on secret earnings information stolen through the hacking of U.S. computer networks. ( U.S. Attorney's Office via AP)