What went up, what went down? A closer look at Canada's inflation data for June

Canada’s inflation rate fell to 2.8 per cent in June, down from 3.4 per cent in May and putting it within the Bank of Canada’s target range for the first time since March 2021. While headline inflation continues to tick down, Canadians are still feeling the pinch on their grocery bills, as food inflation showed no improvement last month. A person leaves a Toronto supermarket with groceries on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul