Montreal-made website uses AI to show impacts of climate change on any address

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa is shown at sunset on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2014. The website, thisclimatedoesnotexist.com, was created by Quebec institute Mila to use artificial intelligence to show the potential impact of climate change on almost any address on the planet. The website can show Ottawa's parliament buildings engulfed in orange skies from wildfires, clouded in smog and flooded with water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang