Rio Tinto raises offer for shares in Turquoise Hill it does not already own

Rio Tinto has raised its offer for the 49 per cent stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. that it does not already own. In this Nov. 7, 2009 file photo a worker shows a geological core sample containing copper and gold from the mine site to visitors at the Oyu Tolgoi mine site in Khanbogd village, Umnugobi province, Mongolia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Ganbat Namjilsangarav