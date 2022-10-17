Russian warplane crashes into Sea of Azov city, killing 2

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ostorozhno Novosty, flames and smoke engulf a building after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The Russian military says one of its warplanes crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure. The Russian Defense Ministry said that a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk and caused a fire on Monday. (Ostorozhno Novosty via AP)