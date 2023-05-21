Mobile carriers urged to improve accessible phone plans for deaf and blind Canadians

Lisa Anderson, who is deaf, communicates with American Sign Language (ASL) with her friend Leanor Vlug while on a video call on her iPhone, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. There's a sense of worry that creeps up on Anderson every time her phone alerts her she is near the end of her monthly data limit. For her each megabyte of data is more crucial than it would be for the average hearing person who doesn't rely on video calling applications for every mobile conversation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck