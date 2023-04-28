Federal government posts $3.1 surplus for first 11 months of 2022-23 fiscal year

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland delivers the federal budget in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

 GAC

OTTAWA - The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $3.1 billion between April 2022 and February 2023.

In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared to a deficit of $69.8 billion during the same period during the previous fiscal year.

Government revenues were up $36 billion, or 10.1 per cent, amid stronger economic growth and the fading effect of the pandemic.

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses decreased $45.6 billion, or 11.5 per cent, as the federal government wound down COVID-19 supports.

Higher inflation and interest rates pushed up public debt charges by $9.1 billion, or 40.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, net actuarial losses fell by $0.4 billion, or 4.7 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April, 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.