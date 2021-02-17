US retail sales jumps 5.3%, thanks to $600 stimulus checks

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020 file photo, Shoppers wear a mask as they leave a department store in Vernon Hills, Ill., The $600 stimulus checks got Americans shopping again. After three months of declines, retail sales soared a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in January from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)