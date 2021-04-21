New enrollments push Anthem beyond expectations in Q1

FILE - In this May 14, 2019, file photo a flag flies outside the corporate headquarters building of health insurance company Anthem in Indianapolis. Anthem delivered a better-than-expected first quarter and pushed its 2021 forecast past expectations, as growing enrollment and a pharmacy benefits business helped the health insurer. The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer said Wednesday, April 21, 2021, that it now expects full-year earnings to come in at greater than $25.10 per share. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)