BRP reports $365.1M Q4 profit, revenue up 31% compared with year ago

VALCOURT, Que. - BRP Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $365.1 million, up from $209.6 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose 31 per cent to a record high.
The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker says its profit amounted to $4.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $2.50 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue for the fourth quarter of the company's 2023 financial year totalled $3.08 billion, up from $2.35 billion.
BRP says its normalized profit for the quarter was $3.85 per diluted share, up from a normalized profit of $3.00 per diluted share a year earlier.
In its outlook, the company says it expects revenue for its 2024 financial year to grow in a range of nine to 12 per cent compared with its 2023 financial year. Normalized diluted earnings per share for the 2024 financial year are expected to fall within a range of $12.25 to $12.75, an increase of two to six per cent.
BRP also raised its quarterly dividend to 18 cents per share compared with its previous rate of 16 cents per share.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:DOO)