Signs of optimism as NYC sees rise in tourism, bit by bit

Visitors to the Metropolitan Museum of Art walk past Antonio Canova's "Perseus with the Head of Medusa," Thursday, April 29, 2021, in New York. In recent weeks, tourism indicators for New York City like hotel occupancy and museum attendance that had fallen off a pandemic cliff have ticked up slightly. It's a welcome sight for a city where the industry has been decimated by the impact of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)