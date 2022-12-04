Food delivery robots hit Canadian sidewalks, but many challenges delay mass adoption

An autonomous robot delivering a pizza from Pizza Hut is shown in Vancouver in this undated handout photo. Pizza Hut used Serve Robotics' autonomous robots to delivery pizzas in Vancouver in September. The autonomous robots resemble a cooler on four wheels with eyelike lights. They travelled by sidewalk to customers, who punched unique codes into a keypad to open their lids and reveal their food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Pizza Hut and Serve Robotics **MANDATORY CREDIT**