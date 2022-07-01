Affordable worker housing is latest tourist town business hurdle

Paul Feather, vice-chair of the Collingwood Business Improvement Association and co-owner of Fish and Sips restaurant poses for a photo at his restaurant in Collingwood, Ont., on Thursday, June 30, 2022. When he opened Fish & Sips with his wife in 2015, Paul Feather found hiring to be one among many challenges of running a restaurant with long hours on the main drag of Collingwood, Ont. But after the COVID-19 pandemic struck and housing prices in vacation hotspots soared, the cod-and-calamari-slinging 49-year-old saw staffing as his No. 1 obstacle, due in no small part to a shortage of affordable rental units. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj