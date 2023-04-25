Professionals see less credibility, value on Twitter after Musk takeover

TORONTO - Professionals on Twitter say they’re noticing many people and organizations put less time into the platform after billionaire businessman Elon Musk bought it and made a slew of changes.
Media relations professional Anne Marie Aikins sees organizations tweeting less and suspects it's because of how easy Musk has made it to target brands with misinformation that could tarnish their image.
She says it’s tiresome and hard for media relations workers to tamp down on false information on the platform and the companies they work for are seeing their tweets reach a diminishing audience.
Courtney Radsch has similarly seen less Twitter activity from journalists, media outlets and academics and like Aikins, attributes it to Musk’s recent changes to verification and relaxed stance on moderation.
She says professionals are less likely to want to be active on the platform, when they encounter harassment and hate filled speech that Musk isn’t quelling.
Musk recently stripped notable users of their blue verification check marks unless they pay for Twitter premium service and has also dabbled with labelling media accounts that receive government or public funding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023.