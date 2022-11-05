UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III

FILE - Britain's King Charles III meets members of the Westend Gospel Choir after a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Resettlement of British Asians from Uganda in the U.K., at Buckingham Palace in London on Nov. 2, 2022. The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion. The holiday will be on Monday May 8, 2023, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. (Isabel Infantes/Pool via AP, File)