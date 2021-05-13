North American stock markets up in late-morning trading, loonie down

TORONTO - Gains in the financial and industrial sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.31 points at 19,142.08.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 445.44 points at 34,033.10. The S&P 500 index was up 49.72 points at 4,112.76, while the Nasdaq composite was up 121.30 points at 13,152.98.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.37 cents US compared with 82.67 cents US on Wednesday.
The June crude contract was down US$2.08 at US$64.00 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.97 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$1.20 at US$1,824.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.70 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)