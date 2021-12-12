G7 warns Russia of 'massive' consequences if Ukraine invaded

G7 Foreign and Development Ministers pose for a group photo in Liverpool, England Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hosting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Group of Seven counterparts for weekend talks in the northwest England port city of Liverpool as the wealthy nations club faces growing tensions with Russia, China and Iran. From left, Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marina Sereni, German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze, Phillippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L Locsin Jr, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, Canada's Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and Brunei Darussalam's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)