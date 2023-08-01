Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions

FILE - This photo shows signage for Fitch Ratings, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. credit rating, citing an expected increase in government debt over the next three years and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)