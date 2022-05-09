Wordle answer changed to avoid fraught word, NY Times says

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May 6, 2021 in New York. The New York Times moved swiftly to change the word fetus, Monday's answer to its daily Wordle puzzle, out of fear that it would be seen as some sort of commentary on the debate over abortion rights. The game, which became a sensation late last year and was bought by The Times in January, gives users six tries to guess a different five-letter word each day. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)