Melissa Etheridge ready for Love Rocks NYC benefit's return

FILE - Melissa Etheridge performs in concert during her "Medicine Show Tour," at The American Music Theatre on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Lancaster, Pa. This year’s Love Rocks, which takes place at The Beacon Theatre in Manhattan Thursday night, March 10, 2022, boasts enormous star power – including headliners Etheridge, Keith Richards, with his “other” band The X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples, and others. Etheridge says the annual concert for the nonprofit God’s Love We Deliver, is exactly the kind of fundraiser she wanted to join. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)