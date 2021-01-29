S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit decline as U.S. stock markets also retreat

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading amid a broad-based retreat, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 148.80 points at 17,508.40.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 346.28 points at 30,257.08. The S&P 500 index was down 40.35 points at 3,747.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 138.65 points at 13,198.51.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.23 cents US compared with 78.06 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude contract was up 28 cents at US$52.62 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$19.10 at US$1,860.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than at penny at US$3.58 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 29, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)